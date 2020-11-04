LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said a suspect fled the scene with a homeowner's vehicle after breaking in their residence.
According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 4:50 p.m., deputies responded to Kittle Lane off Hwy 221 South after a homeowner said they entered their residence and discovered an unknown individual inside their home.
Deputies said a struggle occurred between the resident and the subject, then the subject stole the resident's vehicle and fled the scene.
LCSO described the vehicle as a gold 2011 Kia Rio, similar to the one pictured above, with a RVB776 tag number.
The sheriff's office said they do not have a description on the subject at this time.
If you see the vehicle, do not approach. Call 911.
More news: https://www.foxcarolina.com/news/elections/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.