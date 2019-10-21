McDowell County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County have arrested a man they say has been eluding the law for more than a month.
According to deputies, 46-year-old Robert Charles Carter of Marion, was arrested and charged with multiple crimes when he was apprehended Thursday night at a store in Glenwood.
According to the sheriff's office on August 30 a victim reported a stolen 1998 Mazda truck along with items from his property. Deputies say the vehicle was recovered with heavy damage after Carter tried to sell it.
The next day, August 31, another victim on Ab Elliott Road said that Carter, later identified by witnesses, took a handgun and keys to a 2001 Ford truck.
That same day, deputies say Carter went to another home on the same road in Marion, entered the residence and fled when the homeowners spotted him.
Deputies say Carter is charged with three counts of larceny; two counts each of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods and breaking and entering; and one count each of larceny of a motor vehicle, injury to personal property and attempted larceny. Carter was also charged with a probation violation and an outstanding warrant for obtaining property by false pretense.
