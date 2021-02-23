WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Master Deputy Watt with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is wanted following a pursuit that started near Westminster.
According to Watt, the pursuit occurred after investigators noticed a car in the area of Beaver Pond Road at Jenkins Bridge traveling at high speeds. The suspect lost deputies in the pursuit, was involved in an accident that damaged the car, and fled the scene.
Deputies said the Stephens County Sheriff's Office have been called in case the pursuit crosses state lines.
Master Deputy Watt said Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
