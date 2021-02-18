ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say a suspect wanted for attempted murder lead deputies on a chase Thursday that entered Greenville County and ultimately ended with the suspect in custody.
ACSO public information officer Sgt. JT Foster says deputies were helping the State Law Enforcement division Thursday evening, around 6 p.m. The arrest warrant was being executed at a residence in Pelzer, but Foster says when officers arrived, the suspect got into a vehicle and fled the scene. Deputies tried to stop the suspect, but the suspect instead led them on a chase.
The chase crossed county lines as it went into Greenville County, during which Foster says the suspect side-swiped two other drivers and kept fleeing. The car chase ended when the suspect hit a tree, but Foster says the male suspect got out of the car and fled on foot from deputies. However, a brief struggle ensued and the suspect was then taken into custody with further charges pending.
Neither driver hit by the suspect was injured, but a deputy did suffer a hand injury during the struggle with the suspect. Foster also noted there was a female passenger in the car at the time of the incident.
As of writing, the suspect has not been named. SLED has been contacted regarding the situation.
