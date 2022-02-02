RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help identifying a suspect who allegedly broke into a store, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were sent to the Greenhill Store around 2:15 a.m. Jan. 12 because the burglar alarm went off, according to the Office.
Deputies found that the glass panes on the front door were shattered when they arrived. Deputies checked inside the business and found no one inside.
The owner of Greenhill then came to the store and looked at the surveillance footage. The footage showed the suspect, who deputies said appeared to be a man, wearing a camouflage jacket, black pants and red gloves.
The suspect also had his hood up and what appeared to be a mask covering his face. He was also carrying a backpack over one shoulder.
If you recognize anything about the suspect or anything about the incident, you’re asked to call Det. P. Mitchell at 828-287-6341 or Crimestoppers at 828-286-8477.
