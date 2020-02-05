SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County SWAT officers were on the scene of a home Wednesday evening in Simpsonville, trying to arrest a man with active warrants.
Dispatch confirmed to FOX Carolina around 8:30 p.m. the scene was active on Hillcrest Avenue. We were told a warrant was being served when we checked with them.
Lt. Jimmy Bolt with GCSO later confirmed they were trying to arrest 20-year-old Jordan Tarrell Lindsey, who had warrants for failing to appear for attempted murder and trafficking narcotics. Bolt says Lindsey barricaded himself inside the home and did not respond to attempts to make contact. SWAT then made forcible entry, taking Lindsey into custody without incident.
A booking photo for Lindsey was not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.