ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office say they are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in two burglaries.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspect was caught on camera at a High Volume gas station on Old Williamston Road and at a Shell station on River Road.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the deputies at 864-260-4405.
