RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said a suspect wanted for stealing a truck has been charged after a stand off with officials.
According to the sheriff's office, on Jan. 16, officers spent 20 hours trying to get Shannon Dean Martin, a suspect wanted for stealing a truck from Morrow Motors and having several outstanding warrants, to surrender at a home along Johnson Street. Martin fired several shots from inside the home during the incident.
The sheriff's office said several agencies were called to assist, including the State Bureau of Investigation responded with their robots and additional agents after the suspect mentioned of having explosives.
Deputies said Martin was taken into custody 20 hours later on Jan. 17 at 11:30 a.m. He was booked into the Rutherford County Detention Facility for the following charges:
- (2) Assault With Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill
- (1) Larceny of Firearm
- (1) Assault With Deadly Weapon on Government Official
- (1) Possess Stolen Firearm
- (1) Possession of Firearm by Felon
- (1) Resisting Public Officer
- (15) Failure to Appear
RCSO said the investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information as to the location of the stolen truck is asked to call CrimeStoppers 828-286-8477 or Rutherford County 911 Communication Center 828-286-2911.
More news: Stores drop MyPillow after CEO pushes election conspiracies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.