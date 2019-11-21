Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said a suspect who led them on a chase up I-85 and Business 85 was hit by a car when the chase ended in crash and he tried to flee on foot.
Deputies said the chase began after the driver sped past a patrol vehicle on the interstate and the driver nearly struck several other vehicles. The deputy tried to pull over the suspect's vehicle, but the driver did not stop.
The chase continued up I-85 North and onto Business 85.
When the suspect tried to exit onto I-26 East, he lost control of the car and crashed.
Deputies said the suspect then attempted to flee on foot by running across Business I-85 south when he was struck by a vehicle in the southbound lanes.
The suspect was taken to the hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening.
Deputies said the suspect was refusing to cooperate and would not give investigators his name.
No one else was hurt.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene to investigate the collisions.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
More news: Police: Woman indicted for kidnap attempt of child at park wanted for failing to appear in court on other charges
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.