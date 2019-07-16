WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies have identified a suspect they say was shot while trying to break into a home on Miller Road in Woodruff Tuesday morning.
According to deputies, the call came in around 8:40 a.m. after a homeowner said he shot a man who had broken into his trailer.
When deputies arrived, they found Bobby Joe Williams, of Inman, on a dirt road near the incident location suffering from a single gunshot wound to his shoulder area.
Williams was transported via helicopter to a hospital after being evaluated by EMS personnel on scene.
Through an investigation, deputies learned that Williams was a former stepson of the victim. Investigators spoke with Williams who claimed the homeowner had mistreated him and his brother in the past.
They say Williams did not provide a reason why he chose to confront the victim specifically on Tuesday morning.
After speaking with the Solicitor's Office, it was concluded the victim's actions were justified.
Warrants were issued on Williams for burglary first degree and assault and battery third degree. He's currently hospitalized for treatment of his shoulder wound.
Once he is deemed stable enough to be released from the hospital, deputies will transport Williams to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
