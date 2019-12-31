SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies said three people were arrested after leading deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle Monday afternoon.
Deputies said they spotted a gold Nissan Pathfinder on Old Canaan Road that may be connected to another case deputies were called to. When deputies turned around to get a closer look at the vehicle, they said the Pathfinder sped off. Deputies activated lights and sirens but said the SUV did not pull over.
When deputies ran a check on the license plate, dispatch advised that the vehicle had been reported stolen.
The SUV eventually wrecked into a dirt bank on Jack Foster Road and deputies said four people jumped out of the car and began to run.
One person surrendered about 100 feet from the SUV.
K-9s were brought in to find two others. A woman was hiding in a creek under a fallen tree. A man covered in mud and leaves was also found at a home on Independence Drive.
Deputies said a juvenile was also found nearby and told deputies he ran because he was scared. The juvenile was released to his step-father.
Deputies identified the suspects as William Bail, Shirley Hart, and Anthony Riddle. All three were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Riddle was also charged with trespassing.
MORE NEWS - Firefighters investigating fire that damaged church in Spartanburg County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.