GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said Thursday six people have been charged in a homicide that investigators believe occurred around Dec. 1.
Deputies said a man came to the Law Enforcement Center on Monday, Dec. 16, and provided information that a body may have been buried at an address along Cripple Creek Road in Greer.
Deputies said they went to the address that same day and found a man’s body at the property. The man appeared to have been stabbed multiple times.
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed Ivan Vladimirovich Gula, 41, of Cooley Drive in Duncan, died from multiple stab wounds. Gula was found buried in a shallow grave.
By Monday evening, deputies said they had made their first arrest. Kurt Russel Knutson, 38, was charged with accessory after the face.
The continued investigation led deputies to five additional suspects over the next few days.
Deputies said Thursday they believe the attack on Gula started inside a mobile home on C and S Drive on Dec. 1. The victim was then taken miles away to the address on Cripple Creek Road and placed in a shallow grave.
“Investigators have not determined where the victim was actually killed,” Lt. Ryan Flood stated in a news release.
Flood said the investigation is ongoing but deputies have learned the victim knew at least one of the suspects.
Below are the names of all six suspects and their charges to date:
Kurt Knutson, 38 – accessory after the fact
David Jeffrey Stokes, 39 – murder and kidnapping
Audrea Jones Cook, 33 – murder and kidnapping
Bobby Ray Smith, 35 – murder and kidnapping
Jeffrey Michael George, 45, murder and kidnapping
Patrick Shane Poole, 42, murder and kidnapping
The arrest warrants state Stokes, Cook, Smith, Poole, and George conspired to cause Gula’s death and then beat and stabbed Gula repeatedly with a sharp object, and then forcefully took Gula away from the address on C and S Drive to the property on Cripple Creek Road.
Knutson is accused of digging the grave and burying Gula with the other suspects, per his arrest warrant.
