McDowell, NC (FOX Carolina)- The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects that they believe broke into an Old Fort House three times over the past week.
A resident in Davistown reported the three break-ins over the course of the last week. According to deputies, the break-ins happened on the morning of April 3, the afternoon of April 5 and the morning of April 9.
Deputies say the suspects were caught on a trail camera during one of the break-ins. The items they stole include; a nail gun, a paint sprayer, a welder, an air compressor, two power saws, two pressure washers, hunting gear and gallons of house paint.
Deputies ask that anyone with information concerning the crimes or suspects call Detective Jesse Hicks at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers by texting TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.
Officials say that with Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
