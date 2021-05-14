MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says they are requesting the public's assistance in identifying these suspects accused of attempting to steal a car on Stacy Hill Road in Marion, NC.
Deputies say that the incident took place on April, 19 when two suspects broke into a 2011 Subaru parked on a Stacy Hill Road property. The two suspects attempted to take the vehicle but were unsuccessful.
According to deputies, neighbors saw the two suspects, and the pair was caught on camera.
Deputies ask that anyone with information concerning the identities of the suspects call Detective Ryan Lambert at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). People can also You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward, according to deputies.
