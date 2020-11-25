ARDEN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County deputies say two people are being extradited to Tennessee, accused of felony larcenies in that state.
BCSO says Cody Wayne Dockins and Ashley Morrissa Cordell of Pinners Cove Road were taken into custody on Tuesday. They're accused of a string of larcenies in Washington County, Tenn. Deputies from there helped BCSO track down and arrest the pair.
The home the duo lived at is tied to other crimes, including the March 2020 fatal shooting of Corey Lee Gentry. A juvenile suspect was charged as a result of the investigation.
