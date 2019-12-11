ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Buncombe County deputies said a suspended North Buncombe High School teacher who was arrested last month has been charged with an additional county of felony sex act with a student.
Deputies initially arrested Keith William Grandy on Nov. 13 and charged him with two counts of sex acts with a student. Deputies said the arrest was made after they executed a search warrant at Grandy's home earlier that day.
On Wednesday, deputies said the additional count was filed as a result of their ongoing investigation and Grandy, who had been been released on a $65,000 bond, was taken back into custody on Tuesday night.
The bond for the new charge was set at $30,000.
Deputies said all three counts were from sex offenses that took place prior to Grandy's initial arrest.
Deputies said Grandy has been suspended from his duties by Buncombe County Schools since their investigation started, and that school officials immediately turned the case over to deputies when they learned of the allegations. Deputies said previously that none of the sex acts took place on campus.
On Nov. 14, Buncombe County Schools released the following statement about Grandy's arrest:
"We are shocked by the allegations, and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement. School administrators are working with staff and students to provide support and help everyone stay focused on teaching and learning during this difficult time. Administrators will also be communicating with parents later today. Employee personnel files are confidential. But, I can confirm Grandy's hire date. It was January of 2011. He spent all 8 years at NBHS. Currently, Mr. Grady has been suspended from all duties."
The school district has not yet released a statement concerning the newest charge.
MORE NEWS - Look up! Last full moon of the decade to light up the sky tonight
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.