GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Emergency dispatchers in Greenville County said the SWAT team had been called to an address on Cone Crest Court Friday afternoon.
SWAT began responding at 12:49 p.m. after a report of a person with a weapon.
Lt. Ryan Flood said the SWAT team cleared a house that deputies believed a man who was pointing a weapon at Parker Cone Apartments may have ran into.
By 4:23 p.m. our crew at the scene said the SWAT team had left the area.
There is no word yet if anyone was arrested.
MORE NEWS- Coroner: Anderson police officer killed in head-on crash was on his way home from a workout when the wreck happened
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.