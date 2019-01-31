GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies sad the SWAT team was activated and called to an address on West Lee Road Thursday afternoon.
Deputies confirmed just before 5 p.m. that SWAT had been called after a suspect accused of robbing another person ran into a mobile home along the 900 block of West Lee Road.
The robbery happened around 3:20 p.m.
Deputies said SWAT was activated after deputies responded to the mobile home and said the suspect would not come out.
The suspect is believed to be armed.
The robbery victim was not hurt but deputies said the suspect stole property from the victim.
West Lee Road was closed off at Pine Knoll Drive as the SWAT team arrived.
No other details were immediately available.
