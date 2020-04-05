GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say after several hours of attempted negotiation during a SWAT situation along Suber Road Saturday evening ended when the suspect took his own life.
Deputies say they were called to the 200 block of Suber Road around 8:30 p.m. They said a woman was reportedly shot with a pellet gun. She's okay and safe now, but a male suspect remained inside the residence.
SWAT set up a command center, attempting to negotiate with the suspect. Unfortunately, after several hours, deputies say the suspect took his own life.
