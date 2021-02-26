GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Count deputies said the SWAT team was called in Friday afternoon as deputies attempted to reach a barricaded suspect.
The standoff was happening at an address on McDade Street as deputies were attempting to make contact with a wanted suspect.
No other details were immediately available.
