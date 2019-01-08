BEREA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said the SWAT team was called out to an address on Pine Grove Road Tuesday after a kidnapping and domestic violence suspect barricaded himself in a home.
Deputies said they were attempted to serve a warrant on the suspect around 1 p.m. but the suspect ran into the home and locked himself inside.
No other details were immediately available.
FOX Carolina has a crew headed to the scene.
