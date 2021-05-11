BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says that two suspects are accused of robbing a T-Mobile store along Highway 9 in Boiling Springs on Tuesday.
Deputies say that at around 5:00pm, the suspects entered the store and took cash and various items before fleeing in an unknown direction.
The sheriff's office says that no customers were in the store when the robbery occurred and no one was injured.
This incident remains under investigation, the sheriff's office says.
MORE NEWS: Man arrested on child sexual abuse charges says Attorney General's Office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.