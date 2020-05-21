State Park Road scene

State Park Road scene

 (FOX Carolina/ May 21, 2020)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies searched for two wanted suspects Thursday evening and quickly took them into custody.

Dispatch confirmed to FOX Carolina deputies were set up along State Park Road around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening searching for the suspect. Our crews saw deputies in the area near Cardinal Drive, leaving shortly after we arrived.

Lt. Ryan Flood confirmed to us both suspects were taken into custody around 6:20 p.m. As of writing, their charges are unknown.

