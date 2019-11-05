GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said two people were taken into custody after a chase involving troopers ended after a crash on I-85 Tuesday afternoon.
A spokesman for GCSO said the vehicle troopers were pursuing rear-ended another vehicle at the US 276 exit ramp.
The chase continued until troopers were able to box in the vehicle near the Woodruff Road exit ramp.
Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after the crash near US 276.
Deputies said troopers took two people into custody.
The situation near Woodruff Road had one collector-distributor lane blocked at the exit 51 split.
No other details were immediately available.
