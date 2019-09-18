Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, the Pickens County Sheriff's Office arrested a man and charged him with a shooting that occurred on September 7.
The sheriff's office said on the Saturday September 7, deputies received reports that a shooting had occurred in the yard of a home located on Jay Drive in Greenville, within Pickens County.
Deputies say when they arrived, they were unable to locate anyone at the scene, but did speak to witnesses from a nearby home and were able to locate evidence that a shooting had occurred.
Witnesses told deputies that two men had been involved in a dispute at the home when the suspect, 25-year-old Phillip Brandon Barnes, of Taylors, appeared from behind the home and shot the victim twice as he stood in the front yard.
Police say the victim was hit once in the stomach and was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle where the victim still remains at this time.
Deputies say Barnes was arrested on Tuesday September 17. At the time of his arrest, deputies say Barnes was found in possession of a small caliber handgun but have not yet confirmed if it was the gun used in the shooting.
Barnes is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He's being held at the Pickens County Detention Center.
