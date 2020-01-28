LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – A teen charged with obstruction in a deadly shooting case is also accused of attempting to kill his co-defendant, according to a Laurens County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
Deputies said Nakerrius Pressley, 19, who was accused of obstruction by Laurens city police in the death of Kimori T. Godfrey, also faces several charges related to a drive-by shooting at the home of Azaerion Dykazious Jones, who is accused of killing Godfrey on Jan. 24 at a home on Fleming Street.
Per the incident report, Pressley was angry because of photos Jones had posted of him on Facebook. Pressley told deputies that he was upset that Jones had made of fun of him and he then decided to fire gunshots at Jones’ home. The teen reportedly admitted to shooting a 9mm gun at Jones’ home from the passenger side of a vehicle, but claims he was aiming at the ground and did not intend to hit the house.
Pressley was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling in connection with that incident.
