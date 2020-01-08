GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said a suspect has been arrested in Colleton County after a woman was shot multiple times along 3rd Street in December in the Poe Mill community.
The shooting happened on Dec. 10, 2019 in broad daylight.
Toni Miller-Fuller said she was shot 6 times during the robbery attempt. She said she fired back at her attackers when deputies said multiple suspects attempted to rob her.
Deputies said Wednesday that Christian Ahmed Memminger, 18, was arrested Monday evening by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.
When Memminger is transferred to the Greenville County Detention Center he will be formally charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and armed robbery.
Deputies said they are working to identify any other parties involved in the case and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.
