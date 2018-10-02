PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies said a teen was arrested after an armed robbery and chase on Monday.
Deputies said they were called to Kennedy Lane in Piedmont for an armed robbery and got a vehicle description from the victims.
Deputies were able to catch up with the suspect’s vehicle on I-85 North near mile marker 39 and tried to pull the car over. Instead, the vehicle got off on the exit and then sped back onto I-85 North. The vehicle eventually cut off a grass median where the driver and a passenger got out and ran on foot.
Deputies lost sight of the suspect and a K-9 was called in to search for the suspect.
Jamal Boozer, 17, was later arrested and charged with larceny and failure to stop for blue light.
According to warrants, Boozer and his accomplice stole an iPhone and $160 from a female victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.