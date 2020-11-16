ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies said an 18-year-old has been charged after a man was carjacked and shot alongside I-85 last month.
The crime happened on October 21 near mile marker 32 around 4:50 a.m.
Deputies said a man who stopped to help who he thought was a stranded person on the interstate was then shot and his vehicle was stolen.
Family members said retired US Marine Chris Buchanan was the victim in the case.
Buchanan's family said he was shot multiple times.
On Monday, deputies identified the suspect as Jahlir D. Johnson.
Warrants were signed charging Johnson, 18, with Attempted Murder, Armed Robbery, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.
Johnson is currently booked in the Lexington County, SC jail on a list of unrelated charges, including unlawful possession of a pistol.
When Johnson is released from Lexington County, deputies said he will be transferred to the Anderson County jail to be formally charges.
PREVIOUSLY - Family: Marine vet shot, carjacked after trying to help someone on I-85; ACSO investigating
