Central, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Pickens County have arrested and charged a student after finding a gun in his vehicle at Daniel High School.
According to the sheriff's office, the school's administration and school resource officer investigated, saying during a search of the students vehicle a loaded 9 mm pistol was located under the driver's seat.
Deputies say there was no disruption to school activities and no indication the weapon was ever brought inside the school.
Detectives say after interviewing the student, there was no information the student ever intended to use the weapon for anything other than self defense.
Sheriff Clark said,“The safety of all our students and staff is paramount. This incident is a testament to how the cooperation of school administration and the resource officer took care of the situation before it escalated into something more.”
18-year-old Billy Tikeith Remont Bruce was arrested Thursday afternoon after turning himself in at the sheriff's office.
Bruce was charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and possession of a pistol on school property.
