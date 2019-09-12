OLD FORT, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies said a teen who ran away from a wilderness youth treatment facility Thursday morning was later found unharmed.
Deputies said an administrator at SUWS of the Carolinas reported that 16-year-old Christopher DeAngelis left the camp on Wolf Creek Drive in Old Fort at 10 a.m. and hasn’t been seen since.
DeAngelis is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a red long-sleeve shirt and no shoes.
Minutes after deputies issued a news release asking for help finding the teen, they said he had been found unharmed.
Deputies thanked the public for their help in finding the boy.
