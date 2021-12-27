GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- A teenager was injured after an accidental shooting in Gaffney, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
The incident happened at Ford Road near Faith Baptist Church.
The teen was shot in the lower leg by accident by an adult in the house, but his injuries aren't life threatening.
Deputies are continuing to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.