WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said two Spartanburg County teens face drug and gun charges after deputies were called to an armed home invasion Tuesday.
Randy Deshaun Landrum, 19, of Moore, and Joshua Wayne Moore, 18, of Duncan are charged with one count of each of Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Stolen Weapon and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.
Deputies said they were called to an address on Harts Ridge Drive near Seneca for reports of a burglary and armed home invasion at an apartment Tuesday morning.
The victim claimed two men knocked on the door and then forced their way in when the victim cracked it. Both suspects were armed.
As deputies were arriving, they saw a silver Toyota Camry with Landrum and Moore inside, who police said also matched the description of the home invasion suspects, along with a third person. Police said a backpack found in the car also contained marijuana and two guns. One of the guns had been reported stolen from Pickens in December.
The third person, who deputies said was driving, was released from the scene.
Deputies said they are still trying to gather more information about the burglary and armed home invasion that occurred between 7:45 and 8 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
