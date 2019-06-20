Madison County, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, deputies with the Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to a breaking and entering at the Walnut Baptist Church.
According to deputies, when they arrived on scene they located two teens inside the church actively vandalizing and spray painting graffiti on the interior of the church. Some of the graffiti read, "Satan Rules".
Deputies say when confronted the two teens attempted to flee, but were both apprehended.
Deputies say Gavin Martin Beaudet and Kamia Dae Reed were charged with break and entering a place of worship, larceny after breaking and entering, resisting public officer and injury to real property.
Deputies say they also recovered stolen property from the church in the possession of one of the suspects.
Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said, "this type of activity will not be tolerated."
