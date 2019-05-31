ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies said two people were charged will ill treatments of animals after a video prompted an investigation.
Deputies said the Snapchat video showed a female, believed to be Savannah Marie Smith, blowing smoke up a puppy’s snout.
According to her arrest warrant, Smith covered the mouth and nose of a 3-month-old male puppy and blew smoke. The warrant states Smith admitted she was the person in the video.
Chad McBride, Sheriff of Anderson County, says "It's hard to even put into words why somebody would wrap their hands around a dogs face and blow smoke. The dog is a puppy number one and is helpless but also just general ill-treatment."
The warrants state the puppy also tested positive for whip and hookworms and that a veterinarian stated the dog would likely not survive more than a few months without treatment.
Sheriff McBride says after, "doing the well-being check they were not only able to recover that dog but also another dog who was also found to be in pretty bad shape."
While investigating the case, deputies said they also learned Smith’s boyfriend, Dennis Browning, had a dog that was not being properly cared for.
According to Browning's arrest warrant, a veterinarian found that the dog had an injured paw that needed stitches that went untreated for at least three days. The 6-year-old dog also had hookworms, was "infested with fleas," and had a foreign object, which may be a bullet, lodged in its body.
Both Browning and Smith are 17.
The Sheriff's Office is commending the person who sent them the video because it led them to check on the wellbeing of those two animals.
The sheriff says this treatment of animals is unacceptable.
McBride says, "I understand they are young people, people make mistakes and everything, to be unnecessarily cruel to an animal that is just… [We have] a zero tolerance for that here. So we were glad that somebody took it upon themselves to send us the video. Really, in a situation, that is a good Samaritan in the situation. Thankfully somebody had the wisdom to share that with us."
Now the two are doing better and could soon be taken into another home as soon as they are well enough to thrive,
"You can see the animals are suffering like that - is just sad too in and of itself. I'm glad that these two people don't have dogs at the moment" says the Sheriff.
The two have bonded out of jail.
The sheriff says that if you see this type of abuse, whether in person or on video, contact them directly or through their Crimestoppers program.
