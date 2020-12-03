GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood County deputies said a 9-year-old boy who wanted to help less fortunate children have a Merry Christmas this year will be successful in his mission.
Earlier this year, deputies said Graham Lowery was shopping with his Mother when he came up with the idea to purchase toys for less fortunate children. Graham’s Mother supported his idea and he started raising money by asking family members to donate as well, deputies said.
Graham’s parents contacted Captain Scott Russ of the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office to ask if they could donate the toys to the sheriff’s office’s “Shop with A Cop” program, an annual effort that is funded by business donations and helps ensure some families in the community get Christmas presents for their children.
On Wednesday, deputies said Graham and his parents, Eric and Deborah Lowery, delivered more than 100 toys to Captain Russ that will be used in the upcoming “Shop With A Cop” event.
“Graham Lowery, thank you for all of your efforts and for reminding all of us how important it is to give this Christmas Season,” deputies said in a news release.
