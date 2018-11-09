HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County deputies said a pastor stepped in to help a youth group whose bus got stranded on the side of I-26 while they were en route to a camp in the Upstate.
Deputies said in a Facebook post Friday that the charter bus transporting 41 children from Ohio to South Carolina broke down around mile marker 47. The youth group was traveling from Princeton Pike Church of God in Hamilton, Ohio to Awanita Valley Christian Camp in Marietta.
“Patrol Sergeant Jake McMurray was made aware of the situation and began trying to line up transportation to assist the group and get them to a safe location off the side of the interstate,” deputies posted on Facebook. “He spoke to the Henderson County Jail and the school system, but unfortunately, no transport vehicles or buses were available on such short notice and at 4:30 in the morning.”
Deputies said Sgt. McMurray remembered Boiling Springs Baptist Church in Fletcher had a passenger bus, so he contacted Pastor Cody Sturgill and explained the situation.
“Without a second of hesitation, Pastor Cody told Sgt. McMurray that he was getting dressed and would be leaving the house in five minutes,” deputies said.
Pastor Sturgill took the kids all the way to the camp and had to make a second trip to get all of the kids’ luggage.
“We want to thank Sgt. McMurray for his diligence in making sure this group was taken care of, but the purpose of this post is to commend Pastor Cody Sturgill on his willingness to help, no matter the need. He and Boiling Springs Baptist Church are not looking for any type of reimbursement; they view this opportunity to give back to the community and assist another church in need. We thank Pastor Cody for his servant’s heart and stepping in to assist this youth group,” deputies posted on Facebook.
