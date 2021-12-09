SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A third suspect has been identified for his involvement in a homicide in Spartanburg, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph Reymon English, 19, is wanted on charges of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, accessory after the fact of murder, third-degree arson and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the Office.
English is wanted in the death of Lamar Douglas Jones, who was found dead in a burned car on Carolina Country Club Road Nov. 14.
The Office said English should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you’ve seen English or know where he is, you’re asked to call 911, Inv. Kevan Kyle at 864-503-4607 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
English is also the half-brother of Jaylan Whiteside,17, who was the second person arrested in the case Wednesday. He’s charged with third-degree arson and accessory after the fact to murder, according to the Office.
Whiteside was charged as an adult because of the severity of his offenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.