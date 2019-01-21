SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Monday, Spartanburg County deputies announced the arrest of a third person connected to a December homicide and armed robbery in Una.
Jessica Frances Gregory, 35, of Spartanburg fled to Florida following the burglary, armed robbery and homicide that took place on Seminole Drive.
Alberto Morales Flores, 23, was found shot in the head the night of December 1 2018. He passed away from his injuries.
Through interviews, deputies were able to identify two suspects- Rico Nichols of Spartanburg and Jeffery Adrian Simpson of Landrum.
Deputies say Gregory was located several weeks ago in Jacksonville, Florida and arrested for her involvement in the case. She was extradited to Spartanburg County over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.