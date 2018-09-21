LAURENS CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Laurens County Sheriff's Office said three people were arrested Thursday in relation to burglary and theft.
Deputies said the robberies took place at several residences on Hwy 72 West in Clinton.
Shanna Joann Reeves, Dustin Jason Boswell and Stephen Toy Boiter were arrested for stealing several air condition units and other items that valued to about $2,000.
Deputies said the trio caused significant damage when they broke the windows of one of the homes.
The Laurens County crime scene unit linked the suspects to the crimes through physical evidence recovered at one of the scenes.
Both Reeves and Boswell were charged with two counts larceny and one count burglary second degree.
Boiter faces one count larceny and one count burglary second degree.
All three suspects were taken to Johnson Detention Center and are awaiting a bond hearing.
