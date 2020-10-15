LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Lauren's County Sheriff's office announced that they made multiple drug related arrests last week.
According to a release, a search warrant was executed last Thursday at 229 Cow Trail in Gray Court. There, deputies say that the following items were recovered:
- 223 grams of methamphetamine
- 92 grams of marijuana
- 13 grams of Crack-Cocaine
- 42 dosage units of Ecstasy
- $6,684.00 in currency
- One Taurus firearm
- Two firearms, both reported as stolen
According to Laurens County Sheriff's Office, these individuals were arrested and charged:
- Lawrence Ventree Woodruff:
- Trafficking in Cocaine Base (third or subsequent offense),
- Trafficking in meth,
- possession of marijuana with Intent to Distribute (3rd or subsequent offense),
- Possession of Ecstasy with Intent to Distribute (third or subsequent offense),
- Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime
- Two counts of Possession of a Stolen Pistol
- Ronnie Mitchell Woodruff- Possession of Cocaine
- Quienzavius Terrell Rogers- Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
Deputies say that they are still searching for another suspect related to this case. Rebecca Nichole Wilkie of Clinton is wanted for the following charges:
- Trafficking in Cocaine Base
- Trafficking in Meth,
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute,
- Possession of Ecstasy with Intent to Distribute,
- Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime,
- Two counts of Possession of a Stolen Pistol
If you have any information on Wilkie's whereabouts, contact CRIMESTOPPERS at (864)-68-CRIME or call (864)-984-4967.
