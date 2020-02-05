PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a Piedmont gas station Wednesday evening.
Dispatch tells FOX Carolina the call came in around 10:30 p.m., from the Stop-A-Minit on Piedmont Highway.
Deputies later indicated three suspects entered with their faces covered and were armed. They demanded cash from the registers, and got away with an undisclosed amount of money as they fled.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on the robbery should call Inv. East at 896-467-5287, or leave an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip at 864-23-CRIME.
