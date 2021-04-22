WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that three people were arrested on Wednesday while they searched for a wanted suspect.
Deputies say that at the first location they searched, they came across Dennis Andrew Dobson. Dobson was wanted for a Probation Violation warrant. Deputies arrested Dobson on Little Choestoea Road near Foxwood Hills.
According to deputies, the second location they searched was an address on Edgewood Drive near Tokeena Crossroads. There they found the wanted suspect, Zachery David Fields, and arrested him on the outstanding warrants from the Sheriff's Office as well as a Municipal Court Bench Warrant from Seneca.
Deputies say that Fields was wanted after he evaded police on Tuesday. An investigator attempted a traffic stop on Fields because his driver's license was suspended. Fields did not pull over for officials, passed a vehicle on a double yellow line, drove into a field (causing damage to a fence and pasture), and then jumped out of the car while it was still running. Fields was able to evade deputies on foot, according to officials.
Deputies say that during the search for Fields on Tuesday, Orchard Park Elementary School was placed on a Code Yellow as a precaution. Additional deputies were also on campus during dismissal Tuesday afternoon to provide additional security.
Fields was charged with; Failure to Stop for a Blue Light, Driving under Suspension, Reckless Driving, Passing Unlawfully, Malicious Injury to Real Property, Unattended Vehicle and Resisting Arrest, according to deputies.
According to Deputies, during the search of the second location on Wednesday, deputies also encountered 25-year-old James Dillon McCutcheon. McCutcheon was arrested for an outstanding warrant on charges of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. Deputies say that MucCuthon was charged with providing alcohol to a 17-year old female in March of 2018.
Deputies say that currently, all three subjects are in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center. Fields was given a combined $21,140.00 surety bond on the Sheriff’s Office charges. McCutcheon was given a $5,000 surety bond. Dobson was given a $15,000 surety bond at his bond hearing.
