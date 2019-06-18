UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – UPDATE: The Union County Sheriff said a man was misidentified as suspect in a cockfighting investigation that led to three arrests. Sheriff David Taylor said Wednesday warrants had been recalled for one of the men previously named in this article, who deputies said was a suspect on June 14 when a video surfaced of an illegal cockfighting game.
The three suspects who were charged in the case are Dustin Alexander, Timothy Wilburn, and Jerry Whitehead Jr., Taylor confirmed.
Sheriff Taylor said animal control was alerted to the chicken fights on May 25. A few weeks later, on June 5, the Sheriff's Office was contacted by animal control - saying they had received other complaints, and even had a video as proof.
Deputies said the video was recorded in late May and showed three men standing in a circle in a yard on Fairmont Street.
There were also two chickens in the circle fighting one another.
A search warrant on the Fairmont residence revealed that the property owner, Whitehead, 45, was one of the men in the video.
Deputies discovered an unknown number of chickens, who were given to animal control's possession. About 310 grams of marijuana was also discovered as a result of the search.
A booking sheet shows Whitehead was booked into the county jail on a drug charge and one count of cockfighting. He was booked and released on Friday, June 14.
According to booking reports from the sheriff's office, Alexander, 22, and Wilburn, 25, were booked on Tuesday and each charged with cockfighting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.