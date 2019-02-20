ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of three men connected to a string of auto break-ins reported at the end of January.
According to deputies, the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division was made aware of several cases involving auto break-ins on January 30.
The incidents were reported to have occurred the evening of January 29 in the area of Clemson Boulevard and Liberty Highway. Investigators said each case appeared to be related.
Shortly after the cases were assigned, Lead Detective Michael Branyon worked with the detectives from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office to identify three suspects.
Eight warrants were signed for the arrests of Jamerio Groves, James Lewis and Hasan Williams. They were charged for breaking into a motor vehicle within Anderson County.
The three men were also charged in connection to criminal activities in Oconee County, where they were originally arrested.
They've since been transported to the Anderson County Detention Center. A mugshot for Groves was not immediately available.
