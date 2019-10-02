MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Mauldin police are responding to a shooting that has left multiple people wounded Wednesday evening.
Chief Bryan Turner confirms to FOX Carolina MPD is on the scene on Sycamore Drive.
We were later told this case was actually in Greenville County's jurisdiction, and received more information from county dispatchers.
According to dispatch, the original shots fired call came from nearby Evergreen Circle, with Sycamore Drive now the secondary location. Turner says MPD responded to Sycamore Drive for the victims, but later informed us Greenville County deputies are now investigating both scenes.
GCSO later provided further details, saying they initially responded around 7:40 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a disturbance with gunshots. When they arrived on Evergreen Circle, they found firearms and contraband in the road, but no bodies or victims. Thirty minutes later, deputies responded to the scene Mauldin PD responded to on Sycamore Drive.
GCSO says Mauldin PD told them they found three victims, all with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. All three were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Deputies have minimal information and have not yet identified a suspect. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME to leave an anonymous tip.
