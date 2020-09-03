SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies said a check-up on a person in home detention on Wednesday led to a narcotics bust, with four people facing charges.
Deputies said they made the bust at a home on Dallas Place after receiving information that David Johnson, who was serving home detention for charges from 2019 for trafficking heroin and trafficking cocaine, was dealing drugs again.
Deputies said an amount of of heroin was visible just inside the front door upon arrival. The four people inside were detained, and a search warrant obtained.
The sheriff's office say they found approximately 124 grams of marijuana, approx. 43 grams of cocaine, approx. 448 grams of heroin, approx. 17 grams of methamphetamine, 2 hand guns, and approx. $5,000 in cash. The street value for just the recovered heroin is around $67,000.
In addition to Robinson, deputies identified the suspects as Terrez Reshaun Robinson, Richard Lamar Wray, and Yaszman Quartyl Wright. All four were charged with trafficking Heroin, trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, Possession With Intent to Distribute marijuana, Possession of a Stolen Pistol, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.
Deputies said both Johnson and Wright were additionally charged with Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon because of their criminal histories.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said all four suspects will be appearing before a magistrate for bond arraignment Thursday afternoon.
