HICKORY TAVERN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Laurens County have asked people to avoid the area of Cowens Bridge Road and Highway 101 in Hickory Tavern as they search for a missing 10-year-old boy/
Deputies said Wednesday morning they were searching for 10 year old Harley Arrington, who was last seen wearing blue pajamas with basketballs on them and a blue and green jacket. Harley may also be carrying a black bookbag.
If you see him, call 911.
