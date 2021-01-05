ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Sheriff's Office investigating following short chase with a possible intoxicated driver.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies attempted to stop a driver that appeared to be intoxicated. After the driver failed to stop and deputies chased him, the driver turned into Boscobel Road, and struck another vehicle.
Deputies say all of the occupants of the fleeing vehicle have been detained and there were no injuries as a result of the incident.
Charges are currently pending at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
More news: If I've already had the coronavirus, can I get it again?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.