RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said a traffic stop led deputies to seizing over five pounds of marijuana, a little over $6,000 dollars in cash, and a stolen motorcycle.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies received complaints of possible drug activity at a location on Highway 221A in Mooresboro. While in the area, they they noticed a sports style motorcycle traveling north. Deputies attempted to sop the bike but it continued to a shop located along the highway. The suspect tried to run into the shop but was stopped by law enforcement.
Deputes said after searching the suspect, Justin Scott Greene, and serving a warrant to search the shop deputies loated three pounds and four point one ounces of marijuana, $6,045 dollars on his person, 11 counterfeit pills suspected of containing fentanyl, and 2 baggies of what is believed to be heroin.
Inside the shop, deputies located two pounds and five point one ounces of marijuana, 10 grams of methamphetamine, two grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms, two baggies of an unknown white powdery substance, a pill bottle containing more unknown white powdery substance, a loaded firearm, and $533 in cash. In addition, a stolen motorcycle was recovered from the location.
Deputies charged Greene with the following:
- Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance
- Maintaining a Vehicle for Controlled Substances
- Firearm by Felon
- (2) Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle
- (2) Resist/Obstruct/Delay of a Public Officer
- (2) Assault on a Government Official
- Driving While License Revoked
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Failure to Display a Registration Plate
The sheriff's office said Justin Scott Greene received a $95,000 secured bond.
